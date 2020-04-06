the nerfeo to the cost 5, has been soft

The patch notes 10.7 of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) they are already here, and the forecasts have been fulfilled. All characters cost 5 (except Thresh) have received a nerfeo, although the thing has not been as severe as expected. Units as Caitlyn, Vel’koz or Soraka will now be a lot more interesting.

These are the patch notes 10.7 TFT

Galaxies

Have come three new boards the set 3:

● The Neekoverso: everyone gets two free copies of Help from Neeko.

● Nebula purple: the first carousel contains only units of cost 4.

● Medioleyendas: the minileyendas are larger and have +25 starting life.

On the other hand, adjustments have been made in the odds of the store-level 8: pass of 13/20/35/25/7 % to 14/20/35/25/6 %. From now on if a champion is fused and has more than 3 objects, priority would be given to those who have been on the board before that of the carousel. Following the carousels, you will see fewer carousels “special”, and have been removed the 5 seconds extra of the planning phase.

Class changes in the patch 10.7 TFT

● Probability of activation of Swordsman: 30 %/55 % ⇒ 30 %/60 %.

● Life of Fighter: 300/750 ⇒ 300/700.

● Attack speed Chrono: 15 %/35 %/65 % ⇒ 15 %/35 %/75 %.

● Dark star (update): when a champion dark Star dies, the rest of champions Star dark allies get +25 (3) or +35 (6) attack damage and spell power.

● Reaper of mana (update): now the bonus of (2) makes attacks of a Reaper of mana to increase the mana cost of the next spell the target by 40 %. Since there is no bonus for 4 units.

● Magic resistance of Mystic: 30/120 ⇒ 35/105.

● Additional damage of Sniper: 12 % ⇒ 15 %.

Settings in the champions

Rank 1

● Cast time of the ability of Caitlyn: 1,5 s ⇒ 1,1 s.

● Now Caitlyn returns to attack more quickly after shooting the bullet.

● Attack speed Xayah: 0,75 ⇒ 0,8.

● Mana total Ziggs: 40 ⇒ 45.

● Mana initial/total Zoe: 90/120 ⇒ 70/100.

● Damage of the ability Zoe: 150/225/300 ⇒ 150/225/400.

Rank 2

● Life of Darius: 650 ⇒ 750.

● Mana total Xin Zhao: 50 ⇒ 60.

● Damage of the ability Xin Zhao: 175/250/350 ⇒ 200/275/375.

Rank 3

● Mana initial/total Ezreal: 60/120 ⇒ 50/125.

● Damage of the ability Ezreal: 250/350/700 ⇒ 200/300/600.

● Mana total Kassadin: 100 ⇒ 80.

● Additional damage of the skill Shaco: 250 %/325 %/450 % ⇒ 250 %/325 %/400 %.

Rank 4

● Mana total Soraka: 150 ⇒ 125.

● Healing of the ability of Soraka: 300/450/2000 ⇒ 350/500/2000.

● Mana total Vel’Koz: 80 ⇒ 70.

● Life of Wukong: 850 ⇒ 950.

Rank 5

● Damage of the ability Aurelion Sun: 120/175/750 ⇒ 100/150/750.

● Now the lens selection of each ship Aurelion Sun is random (before it was a randomness that contributes to the closeness).

● Damage of the ability Ekko: 250/450/2000 ⇒ 225/400/2000.

● Mana initial/total Gangplank: 50/150 ⇒ 75/175.

● Damage of the ability Gangplank: 650/850/9001 ⇒ 450/600/9001.

● Attack speed Lulu: 0,85 ⇒ 0,8.

Miss Fortune

● Attack speed: 1,1 ⇒ 1.

● Mana: 50/150 ⇒ 75/175.

● Damage of the ability: 70 %/90 %/999 % ⇒ 60 %/80 %/999 %.

Objects and miscellaneous

● Damage by burn Morellonomicón and Enhances red: 30 % ⇒ 27 %.

● Damage of Dagger of Statikk: 75 ⇒ 80.

● Regeneration of life Armor Warmog: 4 % ⇒ 5 %.

● The attacks carried out by Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, and Xin Zhao as part of your ability now can activate the effects Dagger Statikk, Blade of fury of Guinsoo and Hurricane Runaan.

● Now the champions are celebrating victories in battle.

● Updated the picture of Severe to be more like the game model.

Correction of errors

● The healing of Hand of justice no longer progressing with the PH.

● The shield Rebel no longer progressing with the PH.

● Now Relentless pursuit of Lucian account properly as an attack for the attribute Gunner.

● Fixed a bug that caused that sometimes Miss Fortune not spinning during the Rain of bullets if there was any enemy in the cone of effect.

● Now Aurelion Sun operates properly upon activation of guardian Angel.

● We have clarified the description of the ability of Shaco: the ability deals a critical hit in addition to the extra damage of the skill.

● Updated the description of Zoe to specify that deals magic damage.

● Updated the description of Poppy to specify that deals magic damage.

● Now Sword-gun hextech cure the proper way to inflict damage against shields.

● Space pirates no longer generate gold while attempting to inflict lethal damage to Fiora while it is invulnerable.

Version 10.7 of TFT for mobile

● There have been some changes to the operation of the keyboards in mobile. If you notice any difference, will be for the better.

● Have been detected and solved mysterious problems with the accounts during sign-in.

● When you have completed all of the quests available, you will see a small Penguin instead of a list of boring, that I no longer am interested in.

● Gone are the mysterious alerts of enemy disappeared. And, well, the alerts in general.