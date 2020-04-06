Teamfight Tactics: what you must know about the new mechanics in Galaxies

The players of Teamfight Tactics, new and old, have had two weeks to familiarize yourself with the last set of themed intergalactic before that the mechanics of Galaxies is introduced finally in the game.

The new champions, classes and sources should already be very familiar to you. But what about the galaxies? What are they and what do they do? Here we tell you everything you need to know.

The neekoverse

The Neekoverse is explained by itself. If you enter a game TFT and you find yourself in the Neekoverse, you and all players of your game will have two Help Neeko” on your banking. You can place the Help of Neeko on any champion, pulling out a copy of a star of that unit in the group and adding it to your bank.

The strategy here is to target the first four or five units of cost and use the Help of Neeko to update them. This should give you a peak of power at the beginning of the game and an advantage on your opponents.

Purple Nebula

The purple nebula is simple. When you load a game of TFT, in place of the carousel usual, will be full of units of four costs. Here is the first one that comes along, what you should do if possible, is to aim at units of tank. At the beginning of the game, the tank and the utility is often worth more than the numbers DPS pure.

Legends medium

With the galaxy of Legends, Medium, Small Legends of each player are larger and have +25 health initial. This means that you can be more aggressive at the beginning of the game and concentrate on losing streaks and accumulate gold without having to worry about dying.

Sector Exchanges

The sector of exchanges offers players a recurrence free in each round. This adds up quickly, saving precious gold. You can use this for fishing and to improve a unit, or simply to increase your level and capacity of your board. This galaxy will be presented at a later date.

Galaxy superdensa

The galaxy superdensa gives you a force of nature at level five. A Force of Nature would typically require two Spatulas, but in this case, it’s free. When you equip this item to a unit, it will increase the size of your team in one.

This means that you can complete their compositions to a rhythm early and aim for the greatest possible number of units of three stars. This galaxy will be presented at a later date.

How often occur the galaxies?

When you play TFT, it is not guaranteed that you land in a galaxy. In fact, there is a 55 percent chance of going into a normal game with a mechanical, regular.

At this time, there is a 45 percent chance that you get one of the three galaxies. But this could change in the future, especially when Riot Games introduces new Galaxies.

How to check what Galaxy is active in your game

It will not be immediately obvious in what Galaxy are you. To verify, look at the top left corner of your screen, to the side of your stage, and there should be an icon on the that you can move the mouse. If there is no galaxy, there will be nothing there. If there is a galaxy, there will be a photo of Neeko, for example.

