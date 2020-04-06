Teamfight Tactics premiered his own rap Korean sung by Pingu

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As part of the promotional campaign for his most recent release, Teamfight Tacticsthe game mode of League of Legends has just launched its own theme to the rhythm of the music.

The title developed by Riot Gamespremiere a couple of weeks ago “Galaxies“your new package of content.

With a minute and thirteen seconds of suración, “Doo Doong Deung Jang!“it is shaping up as the first original song for the game outside of the popular MOBA, and which is immersed to a genre of rap, with a collaboration with MUSHVENOM.

