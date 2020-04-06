Street Fighter characters are cats in the free-to-play official of Capcom for April Fools

The world of street fighter it has been officially released to the cats in the form of a new online browser game from Capcom titled Neco Drop: Cat Friends Nation, launched yesterday in preparation for April Fool’s Day 2020. The festivities humorous are now in full swing, as the publishers of video games on all parties to jump to the fun filled banter.

With the annual day of jokes upon us, a variety of jokes and revelations ingenious have spread throughout the gaming industry, and some met with smiles appropriate while others left the players feeling less fun. League of Legends presented a lot of alternate costumes-new and fluffy, inspired by the tactics Teamfight Tactics of the developer Riot Games, while a page of joke on Twitter led to players with a countdown that hinted at new information about the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, at least until Rockstar Games clarified that they were not involved Now, it seems that even Capcom has a sleeve under the sleeve to keep it fun.

According to Siliconera, Capcom introduced yesterday a new browser game called Neco Drop: Cat Friends Nation to commemorate the Day of the Innocent. This colorful puzzler has players combine bubbles to unlock adorable versions feline characters of Street Fighter V as the demonic Necalli and the dark assassin Juri, all of them with new names and new biographies to match your new appearance. For example, the version of the game the protagonist of the series Ryu is labeled as “Headband”, and its description says that it is “A cat japanese great with red cheeks”. A homeless wanderer. We like to spend time with Champ “, the” Champ “in question is probably the version cat of Ken Masters, the best friend / archirival of Ryu.

In the past few months, Street Fighter V has made some developments of a more serious nature, as it will eventually fix their network code in line that was once problematic in February. This came in recently from the launch of Street Fighter V: Championship Edition on the Day of St. Valentine’s day, which featured new wrestlers as the terrifying villain robot, Street Fighter IV, Seth, in a new and threatening form.

On a note more clear, Neco Drop: Cat Friends Nation could only be the alternative look cute and fluffy World Warriors of the franchise of Street Fighter that we need in the midst of a crazy world full of coronavirus. The game is available to play on the official website of Capcom on both PC and on mobile devices, which means that players can spend this Day of the Innocent face Neco Drop: the adorable cast of felines Cat Friends Nation street fighter universe colorful puzzle of combat.

