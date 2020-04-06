This week in Pregntale to Riot, the teams share their purposes sper serious for this year.

Gameplay and champions

Aphelios receive a new weapon every time a player makes a thread on the forums. Wait, how the forums are offline?

If you fail a final blow to a sbdito siege, immediately will appear an alert interrogacin.

We correct an error that you allocated automatically in the top rail when choosing Soraka.

We put a sign “no smoking” in front of the twists and turns of the crack.

We use our 200 years of collective experience to ensure that when we launch a new champion, always have a rate of wins greater than 60%.

Systems metagame

We correct an error in the reports after the game were sent by accident to someone who can do something about it.

We present “Clash: Duels 1v1”, which is mandatory for all the players that flamed in ranked. The winners will be suspended and the losers also. Thus, we will call their mothers to pick them up when the fighting ends.

Clash: Duels 1v1 introduces delays in THE issues is definitely not related to the server.

We will consider ms changes in the qualifying rounds to get to know (in a subtle way, clear est) that you’re not going to get out of Silver.

We correct an error in which your range of TFT was not displayed in your loading screen of ranked games of LoL.

Personalizacin (aspects and events)

Each time someone write “have spent so many give from such a champion had a new look” in the comments of one of our Youtube videos, retrasaremos the manufacture of aspects for that champion a year ms.

We present the first aspect superturbolegendario edition prestigious final: Ahri Summer. Be available for the medical amount of 500 000 RP (and also accept the title of ownership of your home).

We correct an error that was in your decision to turn off the Eternal in the beginning of each session. Now this setting is reset each time you start session. If continas desactivndolo, increase the size of the notices of things in the game.

Communications

Many Rioters were hurt in the production of this publication. Many ms think they were hurt, but that is a lie.

Everything is the fault of Maggical. ALL.

Esports

We correct an error in which the LLA was not changing format each year.

We correct an error in the that ALL not change of venue each year.

We correct an error in the that ALL I could not classify to the phase of groups in Worlds.

We correct an error in which the team of Seiya didn’t win always championships Latinoamrica.

Aadimos a clusula time to ALL: if a game goes over 45 minutes, the game finish and count as a loss for both teams.

In the next version we will fix the recent low rate of wins international of the LCK.

Teamfight Tactics

We change the direction in which they move the champions on the carousel (note: high priority).

We ask the team LoL that would make enough aspects of a champion for that as we can do a full set of the champion (besides Lux). Going quite well with Ahri, Ezreal and Annie.

We’re looking for watches that are smart.

We have suspended players in the Iron and send them this link: PlayRuneterra.com/es-mx/

Legends of Runeterra

We eliminate the Shadow Isles as a region.

Aadimos to the Elnuks as a region.

Aadimos a new keyword: SuperEvasin (units with SuperEvasin can only be blocked by other units with SuperEvasin).

Did that Ruin will activate automatically in the gesture of greeting Braum.

We increased the XP basic the play from 1:00 to 5:00. m.

The tail of qualifying is split up in “DAILIES OF DECKS” and “TROLLING”.

We have suspended players in the Iron and send them this link: teamfighttactics.leagueoflegends.com/es-mx/

League of Legends: Wild Rift

We went down the specifications mnimas to play Wild Rift on a Nokia 3310.

New feature of monetizacin: RINGTONES.

We did a quality control to make sure that the black screens of loading will not show your reflection by mistake.

VALORANT

We spend our development budget on music and free servers 128 ticks for all, as we can no longer put memes.

Est well, anyway, we never intended to make memes.

This is not a change, but we want to clarify that the game is called VALORANT, not Valorant.

Imagine that here we put a meme Hermione Granger and Wingardium Leviosa/Levios. Imagine, because, as I decamos, we ahab the budget for memes.

Riot Games

The offices physical must put a “S” after “Game” to their signs before the end of April.

The true autobatalla to be all the games Riot fighting for the same audience.

Have any question? Enter in https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5477715/Ask-Riot-es-er, write your question and envala.