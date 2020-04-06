Legends of Runeterra already has official date for its release

Riot Games continues betting by new genres beyond the king of MOBAS, League of Legends. First launched Teamfight Tactics a game of car chess that recently came to mobile phones.

Finally, the development studio has confirmed the date of launch, including all the news that is coming. Remembering that this title will come to PC and smartphones. The open beta of Leguends of Runeterra already has a time available, just simply install the additional client you’ll be able to experience the game of cards-themed runaterra, the universe where the story of League of Legends and where they inhabit all their characters.









Legends of Runeterra will be available on those platforms from next April 30. Players will keep all the current content of its accounts for the full launch of the title.

In celebration of the launch, Riot Games will release a new set of 120 cards and a new region.

The new cards will be available from the 28th of April, at 12:00 PM, time of Mexico City.









Version 1.0 of the game will come first to PC, but the same day will be launched on the Play Store and App Store.

The players who participated in the open Beta will receive a guardian Poroazul delighted exclusive, to acquire this reward simply log on at least once before may 7.