Full patch notes 10.7 Teamfight Tactics

Set 3 of Teamfight Tactics, Galaxies, and has had a good start. But there are still some adjustments that must be made.

The patch 10.7 TFT removes some of the force to the units each time more powerful, five costs (as Gangplank). And features Dark Star and Plunderer of Mana are being revamped to give them more consistency and utility in the current goal.

Image via Riot Games

The patch also balances a series of champions and features broken or weak in order to create an experience of a fair.

Here are the full patch notes 10.7 of Teamfight Tactics.

System

Mechanics of Galaxies

The Neekoverso: all get two free copies of Power of Neeko.

Nébula Lila: the first carousel contains only units of 4 gold.

Legends not-so-mini: the Minileyendas are larger and get +25 starting Life.

Other system issues

Rates of appearance of the store-level 8: 13/20/35/25/7% pass 14/20/35/25/6%

The rules about which objects remain and which are deleted when you combine champions will now prioritize the objects of the champions on the board on which you get of the carousel.

There is a reduced probability of seeing a carousel “special”.

Removed the 5 sec extra at each stage of planning, which was carried out at the start of each set. The timers will return to normal.

FEATURES

Probability of activation of Swordsman: pass 30%/55% to 30%/60%

Life of a Fighter: passes of 300/750 to 300/700

Attack speed Chrono: passes of 15%/35%/65% 15%/35%/75%

(Redesign) Dark Star: when a champion of Dark Star dies, the other prominent allies of the Dark Star get +25 (3), +35 (6) Attack Damage and Power of Spells.

(Redesign) Ransacker Mana: now the additional effect of (2) units causes the attacks of the Plunderers of Mana increases the mana cost of the next spell your target by 40%. There is no longer an additional effect of 4 units.

Magic resistance of a Mystic: from 30/120 to 35/105

Extra damage Sniper: of 12% to 15%

CHAMPIONS

Champions level 1

Casting time of the spell Caitlyn: 1,5 to 1,1 sec.

Caitlyn now resumes his basic attacks faster after you fire your bullet.

Attack speed of Xayah: 0.75 to 0.8

Total mana of Ziggs: 40 to 45

Total mana/initial Zoe: from 90/120 to 70/100

Damage spells Zoe: from 150/225/300 to 150/225/400

Champions level 2

Life of Darius: 650 to 750

Total mana Xin Zhao: 50 to 60

Spell damage Xin Zhao: of 175/250/350 to 200/275/375

Champions of level 3

Total mana/initial Ezreal: from 60/120 to 50/125

Spell damage of Ezreal: of 250/350/700 to 200/300/600

Total mana on Kassadin: 100 to 80

Additional damage of the spell of Shaco: 250%/325%/450% 250%/325%/400%

Champions of level 4

Total mana from Soraka: 150 to 125

Healing spell for Soraka: 300/450/2000 to 350/500/2000

Total mana of Vel’Koz: 80 to 70

Life of Wukong: 850 to 950

Champions of level 5

Damage Spells Aurelion Sun: 120/175/750 to 100/150/750

The selection of targets of Aurelion Sun for every game that releases now is random (random selection, weighted to favour nearby enemies).

Damage Spells Ekko: 250/450/2000 to 225/400/2000

Mana initial/total Gangplank: 50/150 to 75/175

Damage Spells of Gangplank: 650/850/9001 to 450/600/9001

Attack speed Lulu: from 0.85 to 0.8

Miss Fortune

Attack speed: 1,1 to 1,0

Mana: 50/150 to 75/175

Spell damage: 70%/90%/999% to 60%/80%/999%

OBJECTS

Damage burn Morellonomicón and Improvement Red: 30% to 27%

Damage of Dagger Statikk: 75 to 80

Regen. Life Armor Warmog: 4% to 5%

OTHER CHANGES

The attacks of Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, and Xin Zhao running as part of your spell can now trigger effects of Dagger Statikk, Espadafuria of Guinsoo and Hurricane Runaan.

The champions are now celebrated when they are victorious in combat.

Is acualizaron the illustrations of screen Serious to coincide more with your model in the game.

BUG FIXES

The healing Hand of Justice no longer increases with ability power.

The coat of arms of Rebel no longer increases with ability power.

Relentless pursuit of Lucian now properly counts as an attack for the trait of Gunman.

Fixed a bug in which you sometimes Miss Fortune is not turning during Shooting if you don’t hit any enemies with your cone.

Aurelion Sun now works correctly after the activation of the Guardian Angel.

Clarified the description of the spell of Shaco: the skill deals a critical hit in addition to the extra damage of the spell.

Updated the description of Zoe to specify that deals magic damage.

Updated the description of Poppy to specify that deals magic damage.

Sablepistola Hextech now heals correctly to inflict damage against shields.

The Space Pirates no longer generate gold while attempting to inflict lethal damage to Fiora when it is invulnerable.

THE CORNER OF THE MOBILE DEVICES

Some changes were made to the operation of the keypad on their mobile phones. Probably not make any difference unless things improve.

Eliminate mysterious errors in the accounts during sign-in.

When you complete all your quests available you will see a fun Pengu in place of… a lot of completed missions that do not mean anything.

Gone are the mysterious alerts enemies are missing. Or any other alert. Why we had alerts?

This article was originally published in English by Andreas Stavropoulos march 31, 2020.