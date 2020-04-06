Fresh out of the shower, it’s The new ‘selfie’ of Victoria Lomba!

The gift of fire social networks to every publication that comes up is one of the favorite pastimes of Victoria Lomba. With his eyes frozen in a snapshot get to seduce the public without more help than his statuesque body. But the Spanish model is going ever further and it did not seem likely to stop, has no limit. So far his tactic of brand new outfit we still hold to add and add followers; no doubt brag about all that you can in Instagram it is one of their greatest specialties.

It should be noted that in Instagram not only likes to delight her fans with poses of myocardial infarction and dresses very suggestive; the model maintains a intense war with argentina Sun Pérez by the throne of this social network. Both are vying for the title of Queen climbing steadily the temperature in their posts. And it is precisely Victoria he has gone above and beyond in his latest publication in the, you can see the model just out of the bathroom in your ‘selfie’ in front of the mirror. The response of Sol Perez insurance that isn’t expected… I have started a new war!

To day of today it has become one of the models fitness most requested, something that he combines with his work as a ‘personal trainer’ and your daily life as an instagramer. Victoria Lomba it was one of the first that got to live thanks to the Internet, getting his leap to fame in his page of Facebook, expanding your records with the new social networks that are now more popular. Account with more than 5 million followers in Instagram, and it only remains be passed to Tik Tok to manage all the records, you sure would also be given the field well.

The model not only has focused his career in the health body and training, Victoria has been cover of several famous magazines such as FHM or Playboy. The Spanish managed to make the final leap to your career moving to the united Statesand since then life has treated very well. It is going through a very sweet moment in the work environment, while the staff will continue to fight for leave with the mouth open to their fans and crowned as the Queen of Instagram.