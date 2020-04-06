Dua Lipa-no nothing! The most amazing photo of the quarantine

The success is a constant in the life of Dua Lipa for years. Despite the arrival of the coronavirus and the state quarantine, the artist chose unlike other singers to go ahead with the release of their second album of study entitled ‘Future Nostalgia’. All means of communication you have pointed out as one of the best works of the year and the british has once again been catapulted to the top of the list of successes of the time.

Despite being focused on his work as a singer does not lose the occasion of show off for Instagram each time you can. In this case, we have tried several of the photographs of the photo session dedicated to his new work, which comes to pose even without clothes. A images very provocative and assertive that go according with what you are looking for Dua Lipa with his new album. She has the recipe for success!

As one of his more personal projects, the disc includes his new theme ‘Boys Will Be Boys’, that has become in the last few days in one of the great identity signs industrial of the feminist movement. In the letter the singer tries to reflect the situations faced by all women to return to their homes once it has become dark. A topic that, as she herself has confessed it is based on their own personal experiences; even recognize that has suffered several times verbal harassment throughout his life, being in that situation.

A granite of sand more to contribute to another of the struggles that you are trying to win humanity part of the coronavirus. Dua Lipa it provides something of a distraction through its new themes, as a good hobby for all while you can go out to the street. A reference for those young people who also want to help fight in this incessant struggle. In the meantime we will continue attentive to your Instagram, in the that sure yet the artist has a lot to say.