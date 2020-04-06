Did you know? What’s new with Leonardo DiCaprio has nothing to do with the film

Not all of it is public and notorious in the life of the famous, from time to time give to know some detail of their lives that make you love them more… or that we hate a little. Just know the new project of Leonardo DiCaprio and this time it has nothing to do with the film.

Because of the Covid-19, there are many celebrities that have been put to work for try to collaborate with your help. Angelina Jolie, Rihanna or Greeicy Rendón are some of the figures that have found a way to get their help, and not only in economic matters.

Leo has decided to lend its support to the most needy with a project thanks to which people without resources will be able to make sure a plate of food during the quarantine period.

The actor has created the ‘Americas Food Found’ with the aim to reach the most disadvantaged areas of the united States and especially to the poorest population, in order to ensure the continuity of the children dining rooms.

Thanks to his initiative the actor has managed to put together the figure of $ 12 million on the basis of donations from different organizations, such as the Apple Ford Foundation or of philanthropists such as entrepreneur Laurene Powell Jobs.

‘Americas Food Found’ has succeeded in collaborating in a very short time with the american organization ‘Feeding America’ by pushing the initiative of its more than 200 food banks and 60,000 programs related to food, now with Dicaprio will be able to make it even more extensible for your help.

Natalie Portman it is another of the actresses who has also focused its efforts in the field of nutrition by supporting the initiative of ‘Feeding America’ and Dicapro, the lesser-known side of the film stars that great even more than the characters of his films.