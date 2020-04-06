Antonella Roccuzzo ¡unrecognizable! The picture forbidden it appeared!

An account of fans, it has rescued an old photo of Antonella Roccuzzo, which surely would not have made iota of grace to see the light. Because it is very strict with the topics that influence and impact on his privacy, and, if she does not share the previously unpublished pictures that he keeps in his drawer, don’t want anyone else to do so. And less, without your authorization. But there was nothing I could do after seeing this screenshot, that in a few minutes ran like wildfire through the social networks, coming very soon to the hands of all. And people’s reactions were incredible, since very few could give credit to what they saw. That snapshot is of about fifteen years, when the wife of Leo Messi still lived in his Rosario natal. And appears accompanied by two friends.

What most surprised everyone was the aspect of ‘Anto’. Because, while it is true that continues to hold many similarities to as it is today, it is clear that it has gone through the workshop, and has made several arrangements aesthetic. For a start, many claim that it has been retouched the nose, so that it is more small and turned-up, and more close. Many also claim that the teeth have suffered several bleaching and settings to show off the perfect smile that you have today. And of course, they talk about a possible breast augmentation, as it appears quite flat as it looks today.

“One of two, or has operated the breasts, or you came too late”, “The truth is that looks a lot like it is today, but I can’t deny that has happened in the operating room”, “Well, Antonella, shows that it was as beautiful” or “This woman has a special charm” were the comments more prominent.