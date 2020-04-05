The finding of more expected I Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee together again!

The new theme ‘Move it’ it has successfully brought together again 20 years later Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankkea true success that have not taken anything in to sneak into the charts of the time. The song has 12 weeks as number 1 in the list of Latin Airplay, a great record that speaks of the desire that had the fans to see both together again. Both singers began their careers in parallel in Puerto Rico and now they have become two stars from around the world the reggaeton.

Its success has also been part a part of another great project, very ambitious, as soundtrack of the cinematographic work ‘Bad Boys For Life’. The film premiered during the month of January and in she Nicky Jam shares credit with two major stars from around the world as Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. To all this must be added that its official music video on the YouTube platform more than 94 million views, a true madness.

In the midst of the situation that has caused the coronavirus, Nicky Jam it will launch through the platform Netflix a series autobiographical which will be released April 21. The artist himself has recognized that this story is raw, honest and real starring the artist himself. A work that is sure to he played the stay at home of many during the quarantine that lives in almost all parts of the world.

Regarding his personal life, Nicky Jam to their 38 years old he has returned to bet for the love. The declaration of marriage the artist has gone viral and the wedding bells will ring very soon; as soon as you are able to return to normal. Is currently in a cloud on his relationship with Cydney Moreau and expects this to 2020 is so fruitful for both in the professional field, as well as in the personal yearn to give the yes I want as soon as possible.