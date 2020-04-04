When Cher saved Batman from death

In times like we are living in this 2020 do need more heroes and heroines. What we didn’t know is what would be one of these heroines be without a layer that would save one of the super heroes most famous and known world-wide as the man bat or Batman.

When Val Kilmer donned the mask of our hero, back in 1995, I could not even imagine what that would live more than 20 years later. The actor californian only represented the defender of Gotham City in a movie but has gone down in history for being the only Batman rubio. What is certain is that by then, in the mid-90s, the actor was already years ago that had broken her relationship with the who had been his partner in the early 80’s, also a californian Cherilyn Sarkisian, Cher.

After a long career as an actor in that he did not get any Oscar (something that has taken the dream, on more than one occasion as he himself has acknowledged), Val Kilmer received his worst news in 2015: I had throat cancer and would undergo a tracheotomy and a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. It would be hard and would need to be strong for all of this.

It is at that time when Cher was offered to help the actor offering him her home, and not have to face all of this alone. Val Kilmer agreed, and once surpassed all thanked Cher all the help offered during these months. Without it, the end of the story might have been quite different. Now Val Kilmer has returned to acting and says you have changed after going through a process so hard that it helps to put the focus on the things that really matter.

And so it was that Cher saved a super hero, there is nothing.