In the middle of a crisis! Samuel L. Jackson tells you in verse and using studs

The actor Samuel L. Jackson he has shown his irony when addressing the viewers of the program Jimmy Kimmel. Has been used a poetry full of tacos to raise awareness of the importance of staying at home.

In addition to reading the rhymes to the public, the protagonist of ‘Pulp Fiction’ just give get to know your fans another of his talents that were completely unknown to me: writes poetry to kill the time, but this time it has counted with the help.

With the reading of this poem, the protagonist of ‘The Avengers’ parody the initiative Amy Adams next to Save the Children to entertain the little ones of the house while Emilia Clarke or Jennifer Garner to them, tell them a storythough the public Jackson, nor is it small or is for short stories.

From the comfort of your own home and wearing the colours with which usually brighten up their outfits, the actor most house of the history of cinema he read a poem to the viewers, entitled ‘Stay the f*** Home’, a title quite representative of the content of the poem but with a very clear message.

This idea of Jackson emerged after a telephone conversation with Adam Mansbach, a comedian american known for parody stories with the children of all the houses go to sleep for the night. Of this conversation the actor pulled in a clean the best way to persuade people to stay confined was through humor.

Adam helped Jackson in the wording of the text, but has been sor style at the time of reading it the one that has caused more sensation, surpassing even exceeded the number of studs used.

Hopefully the swearing, used for this purpose, with the result that is expected.