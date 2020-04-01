¡Irresistible! Megan Fox the lia good with a dress ¡transparent!

Megan Fox account with enough weapons to take on any role and that their last few jobs have not been of the best. When the roles are scarce and do not exercise as an actress makes it as modelwith short dresses and transparent that they manage to remove the hiccups everyone that looks at it.

Has all the tickets to take a role in the next film inspired by ‘Mortal Kombat’, an adaptation of a video game of fights where the actress could play the role of the princess of Eden, Kitana.

Already in the year 2016 a very young Megan he commented on the illusion that we would interpret this role once the game became filmand now, when the possibility is almost a reality –a lack of finishing from selecting the cast of actors – Fox is emerging as the most suitable for the role.

According to the director of the future film, Todd Garner, at the time of selecting the actors who will interpret these characters are going to have in account to those that master the technique of the martial arts or that they know how to to function with ease in fighting and with the track record Fox fights and brawls there is no doubt that you will be eligible to the paper.

But if ‘Mortal Kombat’ resists and Todd Garner leans in for another actressMegan does not shy away from the advertisements, but are treated in underwear or transparent clothes provided that the outcome is fine and does not fall into the vulgar, the house Fredericks of Hollywood account with her as the image of mark to show off his collection of dresses little given to use a lot of fabric.

The princess Kitana would have to a worthy representative in the figure of Megan if he finally comes to take the role and if it fails we will always be perched in transparent clothes, what is important is to be able to see it, as is.