As if not to carry anything! Tamara Beanie hat as she leaves the quarantine as well

It’s been more than 15 days from that Tamara Beanie and her husband Ezequiel Garay they had to leave their children in the care of family and was first isolated at home due to the positive footballer in Covid-19. Today influencer leaves the quarantine with one posed the most thought-provoking.

Living in the same house but no sharing of roomsso have passed the two weeks since the player of Valencia started with the symptoms of the disease.

Tamara has not left the mind of the athlete fell during the running of the bulls becoming viral, some of the occurrences that have taken over these days.

Out of all of them, days the idea more original has been the dance which marked the model mimicking the choreography with that Jennifer Lopez we were at half time of the Superbowl, to match with the style chosen and giving a lesson to his followers how to dance the style of JLo.

Less luck had the defense to try to imitate the diva of the Bronx by the fault of the injury to his knee although he won on sympathy and originality to your woman.

Just know that the athlete has overcome the disease and that both can now return to normal life, that’s why Tamara it has wanted to fire from the quarantine to their own way, with a garment grid that shows through and gives the feeling of not wearing anything.

Tamara will be able to as well resume the publication of his new book that had to put off the virus while Ezekiel will continue with medical treatment to finish recovering from his injury.

According to the presenter, what else is going to miss now that it is just the running of the bulls are the photographs in which he used a tripod to be able to pose one, now is your side Garay to make a photographer.