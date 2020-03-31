Queen Latifah is passed to Quibi with a tearjerker of the movie!

The actress Queen Latifah has decided to try your luck with a drama for which no one gave a hard one and that at the end has finished landing in the application Quibi. ‘When the streetlights go on’ has all the ingredients to be considered the drama of the moment.

Despite the fact that the episodes in this platform have a duration of between 7 and 10 minutesthe plot of the series hooks you from the first minute. A small community in united States, the murder of a young girl and the attempt of his sister and his friends to recover the normality as the investigation develops are part of the plot of this drama.

The direction of the series is run by Rebecca Thomas and along with Latifah we can see other actors of the stature of Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale or Ben Ahlers and Kristine Froseth.

Several actors from this series took the decision to become a executive producers of the same and set the date of the April 6, as the day from which it will be available on Quibi for anyone who wants to enjoy this kind of pills film.

Quibi begins to become a hollow in the world of cinema on-line. Toother Queen many other actresses are those that have chosen to rely on this platform to release their work, as Sophie Turner what you will do with the series ‘Survive’ or Dane DeHaan that will ‘The Stranger’.

‘When the streetlights go on’ is not the only project in which is involved the Queen, among her forthcoming works is also known that there is a tv version special ‘The little mermaid’ where will give life to Ursula, the bad part of the movie.

Queen Latifah bet by the film in streaming and in a format that is novel and unconventional, it is expected that with its appearance and with the plot of the series Quibi can be made with the favor of the public.