It confirmed! Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham returned to see their faces

Two of the toughest guys of Hollywood again coincide in the screen thanks to the sequel of a ‘movie’ which starred a long time ago, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham returned to see the faces in ‘Hobbs & Shaw 2′.

The $ 200 million that was raised in the first weekend of premiere of the first part were enough for the producers of the tape to decide continue with the sagaat least, with another installment more.

And despite the fact that the rumors about a second party were gaining strength has not been until now when Dwayne Johnson through their networks has confirmed in an official way.

To lack of to determine who will be part of the creative team and the direction of the filmDwayne confirm your presence and that of Statham without spoiling –for the moment – who will complete the cast.

The stalwarts of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ shuffled several names –although all based on assumptions – that could fit into this continuation. You have some logic that Ryan Reynolds to appear again in the role of CIA agent ‘a special’ and has also dropped the name of Keanu Reeves as the bad guy of the film.

The struggle against the terrorist organization Etcon and your intention of end the life on earth will continue to be the guiding thread of the sequel in which also appears the mysterious figure of a leader who has sworn to the protagonists.

Between the action scenes filter through other hilarious and comical that fit perfectly with the character of the characters interpreted by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, the intention is to remove a bit of iron to the subject of the end of humanity, if the world is ending, even if it is on the screen, that is with a little humor.