It’s been photo in the bed! Eiza Gonzalez encouraged his followers in this way

After announcing the premiere on-line of your movie ‘Bloodshot’, Eiza Gonzalez looking for new ideas for entertainment and assist for the duration of the quarantine. The last of their occurrences has been made of a photograph in the bed for publicize your initiative.

The actress hopes that the film version of los comics from Valiantthe presence of Vin Diesel and the advance of the premiere due to the situation of the cinemas around the world, of the proceeds of the tape to reach numbers like that was to be expected with the premiere in cinemas.

Waiting to know the results, Eiza has found the form of collaborate with the most needy for the duration of the closure.

Unlike other celebrities who have donated large amounts of money, the mexican has had an idea of what is most humorous to to succor traders in the neighborhood stores and encourage consumers to make them with their purchases.



Very active in social networks, Eiza has lent theirs to advertise to all those local small businesses that economically, are going to be most affected by the effects of the coronavirus.

For getting the message out, Gonzalez has made a photo on the bed that appears gorgeous wearing only a wool jersey.

“By now those of you who have businesses own and need help to be seen, they can send me a tweet and I’ll be sharing through my social networks. It is important that between us we support in all possible ways”, these are the words of Eiza for that celebrities as well as individuals lend their help to reverse the current situation.

She continues to encourage us with your newly well-known ability to drawwhile maintaining the confinement and urging us to do the same from your own bed.