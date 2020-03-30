It’s about time! Meghan Markle at last! no longer on unemployment

The day April 1, it was the date that was set for the pair formed by Meghan Markle and her husband began to be –and, according to his desire – financially independent. The actress just find a job, stop being unemployed and start generating their own income.

Just move to a house worthy of kings in Malibu among the rumors that indicate that in brief could build another in London and close to their friends Beckham.

For the moment it seems that the work is not going to miss in Los Angelesis also talk of a collaboration with Oprah Winfreythe idea of create an NGO ownof the possibility of write another cookbook given the success of the previous or to resume her lifestyle blog.

Many projects still up in the air and in the absence of shape because today the only thing that is safe it is his job thanks to Disney+.

The documentary ‘Disney Nature Elephants’ it has been the first contact of Meghan with the cinema after leaving London, and although in him only is dedicated to lend your voice to the elephant protagonisthas been referred to as the most appropriate option for Meghan to recover gradually in his profession of an actress.

The documentary has succeeded in awakening the interest of the whole world more out of curiosity than for the possibility of identifying Meghan through his voice, from April 3, will be available on the work that has made it possible for the woman Harry is no longer in the unemployment.

Disney+ will also feature Natalie Portman in another documentary about dolphins where the actress will also voice one of them. It seems that lto producer bet for the nature and by great actresses, but don’t go out on the screen.

It is not known if with your salary you can pay for the home in Malibu that has put the eye and that in his day it belonged to Kylie Jenner. Many documentaries are going to have to do to be able to afford it, that’s for sure.