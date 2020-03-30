I never took well! Anuel AA no swallows to Maluma ¡or some other!

Anuel AA it is the people that not silent or in quarantine, keeps saying what he thinks regardless of whether it feels good or not. Just make it public one of his moments of sincerity and has recognized that not wears well with some colleagues in the professionthe distance Maluma remains evident.

Or is not taking very well to the confinement in spite of the festivities of pajamas that are mounted with Karol G or has been tired of receiving one hundred thousand friend requests through your networks.

The singer says that don’t want to have friends in the industry with the exception of Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Farruko and Kendo. In the friends list forgot to include Bad Bunnyit is not known whether by carelessness or intentionally.

For the rest of the people –famous or not – that are directed to it simply out of interest, Anuel also has the words, though all of them rude.

Anuel AA does not want any more friends than these

Among these people non grata surely found Malumawith whom it is known that the puerto rican you do not have any kind of ‘feeling’.

The origin of this clash not very clear, but Anuel already took care of to make it public through a video in which singing used to say “never flow, Maluma always Real G”.

For its part, the interpreter of ‘The answer’ has always said that he has nothing against the boyfriend Karol Gbut yes would like to know the reason of this anger management since he does not owe you anything.

And is that con Anuel cannot search for causes explain their behavior or their choices because most of the times there are not.

It is seen that the confinement is long, and also find ideas for the most original thing to try to make it more bearable you also have time to remember your friendsand of those that are not.