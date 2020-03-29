Valentina Ferrer’t take it any more and decides to go back to it

The news does not stop to happen in recent times in regard to Valentina Ferrer. And it is that which in its day was Miss Argentina (2014) and even came to participate in the contest that chooses the most beautiful woman on the planet, Miss Universe, is now full due to the recent breakup with that, until the past month of February was his partner, the singer-songwriter J Balvin.

After several weeks in which both had taken to minimum the number of photos that they had done together, which made waking up all the alarms of a possible rift between the two, it was the own Valentina who confirmed the rumors in an interview for argentine television. The relationship between argentina and the colombian had begun there by 2017 when the model and television presenter she starred in one of the video clips from the singer, “I’m extrañándote”.

Since then that title has proved to be prescient because during the last few weeks it seems that both of you have said those same words to each other. So much so that they have both been seen at a party sharing moments of fun, what he has done to jump again all the rumors that they would be returning after a small impasse. Of this be real, the couple will confirm it in the next few days. It may be that even the two spend together the confinement, which since then would be an experience of first level to know if you are willing really to go back.

By the time both Valentina as J Balvin have continued uploading photos to your social networks in one without the other. The last photo of the model, black and white, with a first plane in which displays your look more profound and beautifulhas left shocked all his fans and community.