To Dua Lipa opens the t-shirt and fills us with happiness

Dua Lipa is in Londonor at least that is the location that we have from your Instagram in the latest photos and videos uploaded by the singer. We have not really known much of it until yesterday. Finally came the day that both time we were waiting. It has returned to stay!

We could see as he went up on a photo that exudes happiness. With a t-shirt that opens down the middle, exposing your entire abdomen. We can see that it has not lost the time, and which is in a state of enviable shape, not a gram of fat! But what really we have been delighted to see is your smile. Radiant and sincere, shows that things will go well and that is positive in the face of what comes.

And what’s coming is not for anything other than your new album. Finally yesterday came after almost two months of delay. Future Nostalgia cup since the first posts of downloads all over the world. It is number 1 in the Uk and is about to be in the united States.

An album in which the singer of origin bosnian has been working for almost two years. Until now we had heard a couple of singles that gave us an idea of what could be the disk. However, the expectations have fallen short. Future Nostalgia we transports you to the past moving to the future.

A música ochenterawith rhythms of disco music combined with rhythms futuristic and digital instruments. A twist to what I had heard up to now and a disk that does not have anything to do with his first album, with which he touched the stardom and was known to the whole world.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EJ-vZyBzOQ(/embed)

Dua Lipa has proposed to rejoice the confinement, and what has been achieved. We can look happy in your photos and we can hear the authentic and real from our homes. Long life to Dua Lipa. We are looking forward to know about your tour, surely, 2021. I do not want to miss!