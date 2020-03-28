Malena Costa boasts size and Mario Suarez don’t believe him!

This is not the first time that Malena Costa working from your own home, because of the confinement has been found in Mario Suárez your best photographer. In one of these photo sessions, Malena has managed to leave the footballer no words to boast of style and size.

To continue serving their professional commitments without neglecting their children Matilda and Mario is not that easy, but thanks to have the athlete at home to alternate in your care.

Taking advantage of the running of the bulls, the midfielder Rayo Vallecano it has been one of the first in joining the initiative ‘Rayismo solidarity’, a movement that has just been born and that it intends to raise funds for hospitals and nursing homes in the madrid neighborhood of Vallecas.

And to try to make the days pass ‘as always’, the couple has established a series of routines and shared obligationsas well know in advance when their turn to train, to work or to share leisure moments.

When Malena has a turn of work, the player cannot remove the eye from above, you can’t believe that with boots size so huge as the that bears his to women, it can look as perfect as it looks it. The trick of the model is to be self-confident even though the size of the add-ins did not accompany him.

What is certain is that Mario is accustomed to the work of his wife and to see it with accessories very varied, but it is clear that Malena still manages to leave you with your mouth open.

And when the model ends, the athlete begins with their training to return to the field in the best way, although as he himself has published, these days their children do not put anything easy.

In this way they do not abandon their professional obligations while waiting for the return to normalcy, the entire family is eager to see again Claudiothe horse that has added to its list of pets just before the quarantine.

Perhaps after confinement Mario continue working as a photographer Malena, to then not surprised of the size of the footwear with which to photograph his wife.