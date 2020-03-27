This is the first time that Paula Echevarría teaches your house inside

Paula Echevarría check a lot of less the schedules with your colleagues, talk with friends by video conferencing is not the same as doing it in the street. To kill the boredom and eliciting comments on your style of lifePaula has decided to issue a stay of his house to the public.

Returned from trip with Miguel Torres, after you have been working with Jesus Calleja in Africa, and found the confinement.

House, boyfriend and daughter 24 hours a day you will have made a world, therefore when Pablo Motos he spoke of the possibility of participating in ‘El hormiguero 3.0: stay in the house,’ via Skype for not leaving the house, the actress didn’t think twice.

With the excuse to speak of confinement, of well kitchen your guy or how he has managed to explain to her daughter Daniela what is happening with the virus, the influencer taught Spain the study from where he works.

The office of Paula it is so chic as one might expect in a girl of your stylewith a predominance of the color pink that you love, ornaments of the most posh and up a mosaic on the ceiling.

It is unknown if she has been in charge of the decoration or if it has been left in the hands of third persons, but to the view of the room that we just know is note that the way of being that characterizes Paula will be present in all the rooms.

From this study before the end of the interview, the actress confessed feel lucky by having this time to be home, to be able to go to the gym without having to watch the clock and stick to binge eating series.

This has left us clear that up to pass the quarantine Paula is unique.