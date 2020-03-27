Javier Reina it’s crazy! to see Andreina Fiallo in bathing suit

To Andreina Fiallo it has taken him a long time to forget Fredy Guarín, the father of their children has not been as easy to do so. Now returns to have a new companion that may surprise every time that you see wearing a bathing suit.

The midfielder of Vasco de Gama left to Andreina by Sara Uribe, with whom he had a son, and now it has also suffered from the abandonment of the player.

Andreina is very secretive with his private life and has never counted if, after your divorce has had a new boyfriend, but lately rumours circulate that relate with another footballer, Javier Reina.

Queen, which currently militates in the rows of the Independent of Medellin, has not confirmed or denied this relationship, but the photos they both shared on their social networks days ago, seem to indicate that the two were in the same place and at the same time.

For if the coincidence in the location were not enough, Fiallo has shared a publication on their networks that appears in the his hand, picking up popcorn and wearing a bracelet exactly like the Javier leads.

Andreina re-use your social networks after being away from them for a time and does so with a bathing suit that is sure to get Javier Reina miss the head to see it.

Who was considered the muse of the Selection of Colombia while it lasted her marriage with Guarín may want to win -with that bikini it – your title of the most beautiful among the women of the footballers and of the arm of Queen.

And it is said that to Fredy he would like to come back to your side and that’s why a while ago I was bought a private plane.

Knowing the secrecy of Andreina and what little he speaks of his life, will have to wait, although the bracelet of Queen and the of she, speak for themselves.