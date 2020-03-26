The selfie of Evangelina Anderson and annihilates all the records it’s amazing!

Evangelina Anderson continuing with the same frenetic activity wearing 15 days ago although it is now confined to his home. Being a mother of three children and wife of Martin Demichelis doesn’t leave much free time, even though he knows how to steal minutes in the day to be done selfies that leave us hallucinated.

The partner of the current technical director of Bayern Munich Sub 19 has used its networks to make an appeal to the population with the objective that they remain in their homes.

Based in Germany for the profession of Demichelis, Evangelina lives these days with a heavy heart thinking of Argentina and his family, although daily speaks with her sister Celeste, with whom he has a very close relationship and a great physical resemblance.

Taking advantage of the running of the bulls, Evangelina she teaches English Lola, Emma, and ‘Basti’ , the children you have in common with Demichelis, as well as model has the title of a professor of English.

To all this we must add the German classes that receives the family to the full, since not quite a year that Demichelis agreed to take charge of the team Sub 19 Bayern and none of them knows how to speak the language.

Parked his profession as a model by following her husband but the photos hanging in their networks give a good account of could return it to her when she wanted to.

There is more to see with a selfie as simple as this but has managed to fulminate recordsa face beautiful that you don’t need a drop of makeup in order to look perfect.

Natural and simple, with a cup of mate hot to start the morning, Evangelina encouraged to continue with the day-to-day at home until they have passed the restrictions. A way of joining the trend #MeQuedoEnCasa that we hear about lately, but without the need of mentioning it.