Can you believe it? Elton John presented a concert in spite of the coronavirus

Life goes on in spite of the pandemic and Elton John you have found in the work the best way to pass the time. The next Sunday, may 29, the singer will be presenting a concert that will bring big stars.

Concert and stars of the song, but keeping to the established rules of stay in the house. The idea is to broadcast it on television, in streaming, making it coincide with the date of the gala iHeartRadio Music Awards suspended because of the Covid-19.

Elton John will be the master of ceremonies of an event in which Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish –among other things- have confirmed your appearance.

From their homes, virtual and with their own teams of singers will use their voice to raise funds for different charities as Feeding America and First Responders Children’s, in addition to serving as tribute the guild of health.

The Fox will be responsible for issuing the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert For America’, name with which they baptized the event and which is expected to be as duration one hour since you will not have advertisements.

Since the start of the pandemic, many have been the singers who have been inspired to offering concerts from the comfort of your home. Danna Paola, Rosalia with his new song ‘Hurt’ or Alejandro Sanz are some of those that have dared to liven up the running of the bulls, although this is the first time that it emits a concert in streaming.

The ‘iHeart Living Room Concert For America’ can be followed through the television, through the radio, or even by means of the app iHeartRadio, the idea is that will have the greatest possible reach for which the funds raised are large.

The Backstreet Boys have been the last to join this show in that Sir Elton John you will have double work as a presenter and as a singer.