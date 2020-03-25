We are to throw it away! Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and his gesture was unexpected

Now that the word ‘solidarity’ it is present in the mouth of all during the 24 hours of the day, the couple formed by Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have wished to join in that gesture. The actors are again to make clear that to be famous and generous is compatible, that in difficult times the gestures are unexpected are the most valued.

Until was ordered to quarantine Chris and Elsa were finishing give shape to the application of the who are owners and who goes by the name ‘Centr’, a training app and exercises of different levels that promises not to disappoint all of you who do it with her

The pair of actors has commented that, unlike other similar products which catches the attention of ‘Central’ is the ease of use and the possibility of the user to define the effort that is seen capable of doing. High-intensity workouts, yoga or exercise moderate that can be combined in as many 20 or 40 minutes.

In addition to the exercise, Chris and Elsa have been developed a section, dedicated exclusively to the food and healthy food offering recipes vegan, vegetarian, and smoothies with Elsa tends to appear in their publications.

And rather than put it up for sale and guaranteed lucrative income –even though you have not mentioned your price – the actors have decided to provide free access for up to 6 weeks to everyone who wants to stay in shape during the quarantine period. With this gesture so unexpected actors join the challenge #YoEntrenoEnCasa.

And for those who seek a time of relaxation, meditation and Mindfullness we advise you not to lose sight of this product, as Elsa and Chris have also dedicated a section to it, yes, taught by qualified professionals who are not them.

This is not the first time that the actors make public their side more altruistic, and as in previous occasions only remains for us to thank you for the gesture.