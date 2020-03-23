ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD 2, RETURN OF THE DUNGEONS AND OTHER DETAILS: RUMORS ARE POPPING UP

After unleashing euphoric enthusiasm in the Nintendo community following the official announcement of the start of work on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, the Kyoto House has retained the strictest confidentiality on the project.

To date, the expected sequel is, in fact, devoid of an official title, as well as an indicative launch window. In such a context it is not surprising that rumors and indiscretions about what could be the characteristics of the next chapter of the historic Nintendo saga make their way on the net. Among the most recent, the Reddit community reports some alleged leaks spread by a well-known insider, traditionally linked to the Half-Life series: Tyler McVicker.

In particular, it refers to a game with an initial linear structure and a Link that is already familiar with the world of Hyrule in which the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set. To obstruct the player’s journey, a version of Ganon capable of corrupting different areas would have to be purified before they can be overcome by the protagonist. In this context, dungeons should return. Finally, it is reiterated that Zelda Breth of the WIld 2 has Red Dead Redemption 2 among the sources of inspiration.

At the moment, of course, this is not certain information and to find out more you just have to wait for the next Nintendo Direct.