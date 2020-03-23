XBOX SERIES X VS PS5: WILL RAY TRACING SUPPORT BE BETTER ON THE MICROSOFT CONSOLE?

Ray Tracing represents one of the strengths of the new Sony and Microsoft consoles together with the Custom SSD which in both cases should guarantee not only faster loading times but also speed up the work of the developers.

Many are wondering which of the two consoles will manage Ray Tracing better and in this regard, Alexander Battaglia of Digital Foundry does not seem to have many doubts: ” Xbox Series X will be superior in terms of Ray Tracing. It has a better GPU with more power on the Shaders and a higher band and this corresponds to better performance for Ray Tracing. It is only common sense “, this is what Battaglia stated on the ResetERA forum.

“They will both use the same approach for Ray Tracing and unless AMD’s hardware drops negatively, Xbox Series X will perform better,” emphasizes Alex again, who was seen to be answered by game designer Chris Granell: ” I have spoken to many colleagues and the difference in power between the two consoles seems substantial; this obviously doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to develop great games for PlayStation 5, which is the most important thing after all, even if fanboys often don’t consider it. “