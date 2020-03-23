The secret of Anna Kanyuk’s legs: they are not hers!

Be careful because fake is revealed and can have very serious consequences

Since she rose to fame with that famous video that went viral in a matter of minutes (yes, the one in which she closed the trunk of a car with the only help of her leg) they have been the most famous legs of the network of networks, Instagram. And it is that at the moment there are not two extremities that receive as many glances as those of Anna Kanyuk .

The infinite-legged model who measures 184, although they seem much more if one sees her photos and videos, is known for the flexibility of her legs that allow her to perform actions within the reach of very few chosen: from the aforementioned closure of the trunk of a car until holding the hood of another vehicle while checking the engine going through an endless number of staggers both on the ground and turned. A true gymnast with brutal dominance over her body.