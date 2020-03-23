RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE, LEAK: THE LIST OF GAME TROPHIES LEAKS OUT ON THE NET

The release date of Resident Evil 3 Remake is now fast approaching, the highly anticipated remake of the third chapter of the horror saga by Capcom.

However, a dozen days remain to separate the fans from the fateful Friday, April 3. It is therefore well in advance of the official release that the first sightings of the possible list of Resident Evil 3 Remake Trophies occur on the net.

The latter has a total of 33 unlockable achievements, the description of which obviously contains potential spoilers relating to the content of the game. If you do not want to run into any kind of anticipation, we, therefore, advise you to pay particular attention in the days that remain from here to the publication on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. If, on the contrary, you are unable to curb curiosity, you can consult the list of Trophies of Resident Evil 3 Remake leaked on the net.

We also point out that this list does not represent the only element that seems to have made its way in advance: only a few days ago, in fact, reports on the sighting of the introductory sequence of Resident Evil 3 Remake have spread. At the same time, several data miners have dedicated their attention to the game demo, spreading some details related to the gameplay and the New Game Plus of Resident Evil 3 Remake.