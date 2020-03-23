NEW CONTENT ANNOUNCED FOR DBZ KAKAROT AND DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Bandai Namco Games has announced the arrival of new content for Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball FighterZ, the two most recent video games dedicated to the famous Saiyan saga.

With characters and transformations from Dragon Ball Super, this DLC will allow fans to achieve the Super Saiyan God transformation through training against Whis to be able to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed at any time and will allow you to use the transformation into Super Saiyan God during the main story!

The A New Power Awakens Part 1 DLC will be available with the Season Pass in the spring of 2020 or will be available for purchase with A New Power Awakens Part 2, which will be released later in the year. As part of the Ultimate Edition, the Music Compilation Pack will be released this spring and will include the following tracks:

MAKAFUSHIGI ADVENTURE!

ROMANTIC AGERUYO

WE GOTTA POWER

DETEKOI TOBIKIRI ZENKAI POWER

BOKUTACHIHA TENSHIDATTA

Dragon Soul

UNMEINO HI TAMASHII VS TAMASHII

DRAGON BALL Z BGM (TV)

KAIBUTSU FRIEZA VS DENSETSUNO SUPER SAIYANS

YAPPARI SAIKYO SONGOKO !! (WE GOTTA POWER)

SOLID STATE SCOUTER

More information on the upcoming character from Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ: Goku (Ultra Instinct) has also been revealed! Ultra Instinct is the latest and strongest transformation that Son Goku can use. This technique separates the consciousness from the body of the user, allowing it to move and fight based only on instincts and without being weighed down by thoughts or emotions. All this makes Goku (Ultra Instinct) a character with an impenetrable defense and several destructive attacks.

In addition to Goku (Ultra Instinct) and Kefla, FighterZ Pass 3 will include three more characters who will arrive later in the year. All new characters can be purchased individually or as part of the FighterZ Pass.