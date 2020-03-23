MEDIAWORLD CONSOLE AND PC GAMING OFFERS: THE DISCOUNTS OF 23 MARCH

Among the new Mediaworld offers only for today there are also some products for the console and PC gaming category, in promotion only and exclusively online until 23:59 on Monday 23 March 2020.

In particular, the HP OMEN BY HP OBELISK 875-0007NL desktop PC at 2,149 euros and the HP OMEN BY HP 15-DC0024NL gaming notebook at 1,499 euros, the HP OMEN BY HP 15-DC1009NL laptop costs 2,199 euros while the HP model OMEN BY HP 15-DC0000NL has a price of 1,399 euros.

All the offers, as mentioned, are valid only for today, subject to availability, so if you are interested to take advantage of it immediately, you only have a few hours. Recall that the Mediaworld stores are closed due to the Coronavirus health emergency after the issue of the government decree which prohibited the opening to those stores that sell products that are not strictly necessary.