LEGA MEGA POKEMON GO: BEST POKEMON FOR THE FIRST SEASON

With the Mega League coming up, numerous interesting scenarios open for Pokemon GO and many coaches are wondering which creatures deserve to field on the field during the first season of the competition.
Initially, it will be possible to use the only Pokemon with Fight Points of less than 1,500 value and some species will be excluded from the competition. It is important to understand and study which Pokemon to evolve and which not considering the cap linked precisely to the Fight Points.
Pokemon GO: Best Mega League Pokemon
The Pokemon indicated below are the most effective to use during the battles of the Mega League, with the relative projection of the evolving Fight Points.
- Azurill 304CP – Azumarill 1326 <1499> 1779
- Chikorita 555CP – Meganium 1431 <1500> 1588
- Chinchou 781CP – Lanturn 1455 <1499> 1556
- Cleffa 385CP – Clefable 1398 <1501> 1644
- Croagunk 547CP – Toxicroak 1430 <1499> 1588
- Gastly 914CP – Haunter 1460 <1500> 1551
- Meditite 695CP – Medicham 1435 <1500> 1586
- Mudkip 545CP – Swampert 1437 <1500> 1582
- Shieldon 842CP – Bastiodon 1456 <1499> 1556
- Swablu 587CP – Altaria 1428 <1501> 1597
The Pokemon listed below are less effective but still in line with the request for the 1,500 Battle Point limit.
- Bulbasaur 590CP – Venusaur 1439 <1499> 1574
- Charmander 484CP – Charizard 1427 <1500> 1595
- Squirtle 549CP – Blastoise 1431 <1501> 1590
- Machop 603CP – Machamp 1442 <1500> 1573
- Seel 706CP – Dewgong 1443 <1500> 1574
- Dratini 821CP – Dragonair 1456 <1500> 1557
- Scraggy 882CP – Scrafty 1468 <1500> 1541
- Deino 416CP – Hydreigon 1420 <1498> 1598
