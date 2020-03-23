LEGA MEGA POKEMON GO: BEST POKEMON FOR THE FIRST SEASON

With the Mega League coming up, numerous interesting scenarios open for Pokemon GO and many coaches are wondering which creatures deserve to field on the field during the first season of the competition.

Initially, it will be possible to use the only Pokemon with Fight Points of less than 1,500 value and some species will be excluded from the competition. It is important to understand and study which Pokemon to evolve and which not considering the cap linked precisely to the Fight Points.

Pokemon GO: Best Mega League Pokemon

The Pokemon indicated below are the most effective to use during the battles of the Mega League, with the relative projection of the evolving Fight Points.

Azurill 304CP – Azumarill 1326 <1499> 1779

Chikorita 555CP – Meganium 1431 <1500> 1588

Chinchou 781CP – Lanturn 1455 <1499> 1556

Cleffa 385CP – Clefable 1398 <1501> 1644

Croagunk 547CP – Toxicroak 1430 <1499> 1588

Gastly 914CP – Haunter 1460 <1500> 1551

Meditite 695CP – Medicham 1435 <1500> 1586

Mudkip 545CP – Swampert 1437 <1500> 1582

Shieldon 842CP – Bastiodon 1456 <1499> 1556

Swablu 587CP – Altaria 1428 <1501> 1597

The Pokemon listed below are less effective but still in line with the request for the 1,500 Battle Point limit.

Bulbasaur 590CP – Venusaur 1439 <1499> 1574

Charmander 484CP – Charizard 1427 <1500> 1595

Squirtle 549CP – Blastoise 1431 <1501> 1590

Machop 603CP – Machamp 1442 <1500> 1573

Seel 706CP – Dewgong 1443 <1500> 1574

Dratini 821CP – Dragonair 1456 <1500> 1557

Scraggy 882CP – Scrafty 1468 <1500> 1541

Deino 416CP – Hydreigon 1420 <1498> 1598