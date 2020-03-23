JOY-CON DRIFT ON NINTENDO SWITCH? HERE’S HOW TO REPLACE CONTROLLERS WITH YOUR SMARTPHONE!

The issue of Nintendo Switch controllers affected by Joy-Con drifting has repeatedly been at the center of the internal debate within the gamers’ communities linked to the Kyoto House.

Over time, the different divisions of the Compagnia have followed multiple paths to deal with the problem. Rather recently, for example, Nintendo France has announced its intention to be willing to provide free replacement of Joy-Con affected by drifting, even if the objects are now out of the coverage period offered by the traditional warranty.

In the meantime, in the meantime, many gamers have tried to solve the problem by resorting to various tricks. To the latter is added another one, proposed by the user active on Reddit with the name ” _benjaninja_ “. Directly at the bottom of this news, you can observe the peculiar solution adopted by the player, who has chosen to replace his left Joy-Con directly with a smartphone and to share with the other members of the well-known forum the results achieved by the operation.

A somewhat radical solution, which does not seem to particularly disturb the creative user, who in a short video demonstration shows his creation at work during a short gameplay session dedicated to the Nintendo Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.