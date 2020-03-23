Dancing a lot, Tati Zaqui enjoys quarantine at home: “Perfection has a name”

The funkier showed that there is no boredom for her

Tati Zaqui showed her followers that she is not bored in this quarantine.

The funkier is spending time making several videos for her Tik Tok profile, betting on dancing to ward off the boredom caused by time at home due to quarantine due to the Coronavirus in Brazil.

The video had over 340,000 views and followers praised the comments.

“She will become an e-girl”, a follower joked. “And we will be quarantined seeing Tati Tok from Tati with each update”, commented a second. “Very cat, séloco”, praised a third.