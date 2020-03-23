CORONAVIRUS: SERGI ROBERTO BANNED FROM A FIFA TOURNAMENT, BARCELONA IS A PARTNER OF PES

Some LaLiga players have decided to organize a FIFA 20 charity tournament with the aim of raising funds to support the Spanish hospitals and facilities involved in the battle against Coronavirus. However, it seems that a small unexpected event has prevented Sergi Roberto Barcelona from participating in the competition.

LaLiga welcomed the idea of ​​the tournament and asked each team to send its own representative, Sergi Roberto was chosen as the Barcelona standard-bearer but was forced to abandon the beneficial competition due to bureaucratic obstacles.

As is known, Konami and Futbol Club Barcelona have renewed their partnership for three years and this effectively prevents Roberto from taking part in a FIFA competition. It seems that the publisher of football PES has found the player’s decision to participate in the tournament incorrectly and consequently his appearance has been blocked, as happened to Alejandro Pozo, a player from Mallorca, another team linked to Konami by an exclusive contract.

To date, the charity tournament supported by LaLiga has raised over € 20,000 thanks to donations from the public, testifying to the success of the event which has had great prominence in the Spanish and international press.