Awesome! Amanda Cerny’s new ‘outfit’ busts Instagram!

What a picture!
The quarantine is not being a big enough reason to stop the photos that rise in temperature on Instagram. Models and ‘influencers’ are taking advantage of free time to continue bragging about their scandal bodies. Among some of them is Amanda Cerny who has left all her fans open-mouthed with her latest publication on this social network. Do not leave anyone indifferent!
Amanda Cerny is one of the most recognized models in the world. Professional of physical training, television presenter and one of the founders of ‘Play Foundation’ are worth as enough guarantee to achieve all the fame she holds. To all these medals is added being a Playboy girl during 2011, the North American model does not stop working there and there is one of the most requested, her personal projects for this year are still many.
View this post on Instagram
Life is what you make of it. Don’t make excuses, just make it happen! ❤️ I always craved traveling. When I was broke ASF living off canned tuna – I found a way and made it happen and now when I’m rich ASF!!! I still find the time to take a step back from this fast pace lifestyle and take myself where I long to be and where my soul craves. Dream it up and make it your reality. Time Is now. Not “later” or “tomorrow”… I woke up , bought a ticket and figured out the rest from there. Now I’m off TOURING New England in the Dead of Winter. BECAUSE I WAS CRAVING IT SO BADLY!!! I Didn’t wait for anyone to give me permission or company. You have to Get uncomfortable and Follow your dreams – Its never lonely when you work on yourself every day and find that self love and put yourself out there. Others will get the vibe and attract to your energy creating only the best kind of company you can ask for. As long as you are passionate and true to yourself and take action , you can do it. Forever learning. Forever dreaming. Forever building the life I want to have. Sometimes it’s the smallest choices that can change your life forever. And the more decisions you are forced to make alone, the more aware of the freedom you have. I hope I can help inspire your adventures and choice to believe in yourself💫❤️
In her latest publication, she wore a tight white outfit on her garden floor that leaves little to the imagination of her fans. Amanda already has more than 26 million followers on Instagram and almost three million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she uploads comic-themed videos collaborating with other social media stars like Logan Paul. Their numbers are within the reach of very few in the world; she does not stop surpassing herself and her reputation for growth. Its versatility makes it stand out in all areas that it is intended for you!
We will continue to keep an eye on her Instagram and the publications she shares from home to alleviate the quarantine and not being able to go outside. Some posts that are increasingly daring and their eagerness to boast more. A mass of unconditional fans who want to enjoy Amanda and her new outfits even more.