Awesome! Amanda Cerny’s new ‘outfit’ busts Instagram!

What a picture!

The quarantine is not being a big enough reason to stop the photos that rise in temperature on Instagram. Models and ‘influencers’ are taking advantage of free time to continue bragging about their scandal bodies. Among some of them is Amanda Cerny who has left all her fans open-mouthed with her latest publication on this social network. Do not leave anyone indifferent!

Amanda Cerny is one of the most recognized models in the world. Professional of physical training, television presenter and one of the founders of ‘Play Foundation’ are worth as enough guarantee to achieve all the fame she holds. To all these medals is added being a Playboy girl during 2011, the North American model does not stop working there and there is one of the most requested, her personal projects for this year are still many.

In her latest publication, she wore a tight white outfit on her garden floor that leaves little to the imagination of her fans. Amanda already has more than 26 million followers on Instagram and almost three million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she uploads comic-themed videos collaborating with other social media stars like Logan Paul. Their numbers are within the reach of very few in the world; she does not stop surpassing herself and her reputation for growth. Its versatility makes it stand out in all areas that it is intended for you!

We will continue to keep an eye on her Instagram and the publications she shares from home to alleviate the quarantine and not being able to go outside. Some posts that are increasingly daring and their eagerness to boast more. A mass of unconditional fans who want to enjoy Amanda and her new outfits even more.