Anitta takes followers to madness with new photo shoot

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The singer left fans drooling on Instagram

Anitta delighted her more than 45 million followers on Instagram with a sequence of clicks shared this past Saturday (21).

In the photos, the singer appeared posing for a lingerie brand and left her good shape on display. ” I promise to stop the overpost,” she wrote in the caption. Check out:

View this post on Instagram

Prometo que paro o overpost de @hope.oficial mas é que não to me aguentando com essa campanha 🥰 #as #HopeGirl

A post shared by Anitta 🎤 (@anitta) on

Always a success on social networks, Anitta received more than 400 thousand likes. “How beautiful 😍”, said a follower. “I can’t take all this beauty 😍”, said another. “Why are you so wonderful?” Asked a fan.

