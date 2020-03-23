ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS: HOW TO UNLOCK EXCLUSIVE BONUSES FROM AC POCKET CAMP

Animal Crossing New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch and players who have played Animal Crossing Pocket Camp for iPhone and Android can redeem some exclusive items for the game on Switch. How to do? Just follow these packages.

The first thing to do is make sure that you use the same Nintendo account for both Animal Crossing New Horizons and Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, once you have done this, just start the app on your smartphone and select the MyNintendo item, then choose “Special Order Animal Crossing New Horizons “among the available rewards. This way you will get some items for New Horizons and 50 leaf tickets to use in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp.

By doing this you will get an alphanumeric code to be inserted in the redeem codes menu on Nintendo eShop, once the procedure is complete, just start the game and access the Punto Nook to obtain the objects, available in the Nook Catalog.