ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS DEBUTS IN FIRST PLACE IN THE UK WITH RECORD SALES

Animal Crossing New Horizons is the new leader of the British ranking: the game sold more copies of all the other games in the series at the launch in the UK, placing 3.5 times more units than Animal Crossing New Leaf sold in 2013.

The numbers in question do not include digital downloads, potentially very high due to the Coronavirus emergency which prevents British citizens from leaving home unless for strictly necessary reasons. DOOM Eternal debuts on the second post followed by Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Top 10 UK 23 March 2020

Animal Crossing New Horizons Doom Eternal Call of Duty Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto 5 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Forza Horizon 4 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Red Dead Redemption 2

In total, over 475,000 games in physical format were sold in the UK during the week with Animal Crossing New Horizons playing a key role as said, sales of Call of Duty Modern Warfare (+ 282%) and FIFA 20 also increased ( + 326%) as the numbers of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, Two Point Hospital, and Nioh 2 drop.