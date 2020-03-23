Aline Riscado posts video working out and delights followers with natural beauty

The muse wasted health on her Instagram

Aline Riscado is enjoying the quarantine and posting several details of her routine on Instagram.

This Saturday (21), the muse published a video on her IGTV with all her training routine, showing her good shape in a black top and blue leopard print pants that highlighted the sculptural curves of the brunette.

In the caption, she told her followers: “For those who missed today’s live TRAINING! I started by teaching the bun that you so much ask for. In the middle of the video, I taught another way to tie the hair !!! This training is called “INSANE” and is from the training program of my personal @chico_salgado, but relax, that despite the name anyone does! Each respecting its limits! In the Stories, I will put the link to the Curseria, the site where all the training sessions of @chico_salgado are, perfect for this moment of quarantine! I hope you like it and stay tuned to the schedule for the long day! ”.

The video had more than 860 thousand likes and the followers praised the good form.

“Better training, tomorrow there’s more!” Commented a follower. “A body is a body, you know, I can only see how wonderful it is”, praised a second.