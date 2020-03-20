XBOX SERIES X: ALL XBOX ONE GAMES WILL BE COMPATIBLE ON LAUNCH

Answering a question on Twitter, the official Xbox profile reiterated that all Xbox One games will be compatible with Xbox Series X at launch, in addition to the Xbox 360 and Xbox Original games already backward compatible with the current generation console.

The backward compatibility of Xbox Series X will be active from day one with all the games available on Xbox One and as mentioned also with the titles of the previous Microsoft consoles capable of running on One, One S and One X currently. In other words, the entire Xbox One software catalog will run on Series X.

Total backward compatibility for Xbox Series X, unlike probably what will happen on PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny was not too clear about it, it seems that initially only the 100 most played titles on PS4 will be compatible with the new console and later the catalog will be updated and expanded, while there are those who hypothesize that all current generation games will still work on PS5 while the reference to the ” top 100 games ” relates to those games that will enjoy a performance boost on the Next-Gen console.

As for PlayStation 5, in short, the situation is not yet clear and Sony will certainly disseminate more precise details about it in the months before the launch, currently set for autumn 2020.