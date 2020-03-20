THE PS5 VIDEO PRESENTATION APPROACHES 12 MILLION VIEWS

The recording of the PS5 presentation event uploaded on the official PlayStation YouTube channel with the title The Road to PS5 seems to have been a great success as regards the views: at the time of writing, the countermarks 11,901,084 total views in just under 48 hours.

The likes reach 279,000 while the dislike is 106,000, grown compared to the 70,000 dislikes collected on Wednesday 18 March. Important numbers that testify that PS5 is eagerly awaited by consumers, who have been waiting for months for news on the new Sony console.

The Japanese company has now removed the veils from PlayStation 5 and we can expect the arrival of new information in the coming months, indicatively between spring and summer. It is unclear whether it will be possible to organize events and conferences live due to the Coronavirus emergency, almost certainly Sony Interactive Entertainment will fall back on digital events and the State of Play to reveal the design of the consoles, the controller, launch games, release date, and price.