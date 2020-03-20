SEGA LAUNCHES THE SITE FOR THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY AND PROMISES ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR MARCH 25TH

SEGA of Japan has launched a mysterious teaser site that appears to be linked to the company’s 60th birthday celebrations, founded on June 3, 1960.

The site for SEGA’s 60th anniversary presents an artwork that seems to refer to the character of Segata Sanshiro, a mascot created by the company to promote Saturn in Japan between 1997 and 1998. Description and title of the page read ” Sega 60th Anniversary Ambassador, Emergence on 3/25. Six days until emergence. “

Therefore, something special seems to be scheduled for March 25, as reported by DualShockers, usually, during this period the SEGA Fes is held, an event that over the years has seen important announcements such as Sakura Wars for PS4, Shenmue 1 & 2 Collection, and the Mega Drive Mini. This year SEGA has not yet confirmed the dates of the show, which probably will not be held due to the Coronavirus emergency … can we, therefore, expect online announcements for the occasion?

In 2021 30 years of Sonic are celebrated and SEGA has announced that it has many surprises in store … It is certainly an option not to be excluded, considering also the popularity of the mascot at the moment thanks to the good commercial success achieved by Sonic Il Film at the international box office.