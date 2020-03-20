Sabrina Sato reveals look that will be used in the next program: “I want you with me”

The muse squandered good form

Sabrina Sato used her Instagram on Thursday afternoon (19) to reveal the look she will use in the next edition of her show. The volume on the dress was what most caught the attention of fans in the comments.

“Guys… I really want you with me at #domingoshow this Sunday at 12:40 pm on @recordtvoficial. It’s great !!! ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“You don’t even need to zoom in on this photo! Look how giant ”, pointed out a follower. “This woman is still going to kill someone’s heart with these devastating photos.

Sabrina’s mother, Dona Kika, also made a point of leaving her comments to extol her daughter’s work: “I don’t miss anything”.