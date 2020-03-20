PLAYSTATION STORE: THE BEST PS4 GAMES ON SALE FOR LESS THAN 5 EUROS

This week, the Mega March series discounts began on the PlayStation Store with prices reduced by up to 65% on a selection of PS4 games. Among these, also many games in a super offer for less than 5 euros.

Let’s start by citing, for example, Goat Simulator MMO, Goat Simulator GoatZ and Goat Simulator Payday for sale at 1.64 euros each or Hitman GO Final Edition for 1.75 euros, Steamworld Dig is instead for sale at 2.24 euros while with 2.49 euros you can buy Lara Croft GO.

And again, Lichdom Battlemage at 1.49 euros, Pure Pool at 3.49 euros, Puyo Puyo Champions at 4.99 euros, Peggle 2 at 2.99 euros, Tembo The Badass Elephant at 3.99 euros and Mega Man Legacy Collection at 4.99 euros, the same price for Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas and Dead Rising, Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 2 Off the Record.

The complete list is available on the Italian PlayStation Store, we remind you that the sales with PS4 games for less than 20 and 10 euros are also active throughout the month of March, with AAA and AA games offered at a reduced price to celebrate the arrival of spring. Have you already decided what to buy?