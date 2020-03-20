NIOH 2 WELCOMES A NEW UPDATE: PATCH PUBLISHED, HERE ARE THE DETAILS

The second chapter of souls like adventures set in an ancient and magical Japan is currently available exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

A few days after its debut on the gaming market, the title welcomes a new update. This is specifically the update that leads the user to experience the 1.05 version of Nioh 2. The downloadable content is currently already available for download and installation on your PlayStation 4.

The patch introduces multiple in-game corrections and adjustments, including some aimed at improving the overall performance of the Team Ninja title. In addition, the software house has paid particular attention to an operation to solve some Nioh 2 bugs. For all the details, we suggest consulting the notes available directly at the bottom of this news. Have you already started your impervious journey through Samurai, legends and fearsome Yokai? In case you want to support in the early stages of the adventure, we invite you to consult our guide to the first steps in Nioh 2.